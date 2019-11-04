Milwaukee police arrest suspect in acid attack
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police report an arrest in an acid attack that sent a 42-year-old man to the hospital.
Police said they arrested a 61-year-old man Saturday in connection with an “aggravated battery” near the same south side location where the victim says he was attacked Friday.
The victim, Mahud Villalaz, said a man at a bus stop began berating him and then threw acid onto his face from a metal bottle. Villalaz suffered second-degree burns to his face and was treated at a hospital.
Charges: Man painted car after crash that killed 2 sisters
MILWAUKEE — Prosecutors allege a Milwaukee man painted his car after a hit-and-run crash that killed two young sisters.
Nineteen-year-old Daetwan Robinson was charged Friday in the Oct. 24 crash that killed the girls and seriously injured their 10-year-old cousin. According to the complaint, surveillance video shows Robinson’s car fishtailing and on only two wheels just before the crash.
Six-year-old Lisa Gee died at the scene. Her sister, Amea Gee, 4, later died at a hospital.
Juvenile charged in Halloween shooting to remain in custody
CHICAGO — A teenage boy charged in the shooting of two people on Halloween, including a 7-year-old girl who was out trick-or-treating, was expected to remain in custody at least until today.
The teen is charged with attempted first- degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm in the attack Thursday evening. He isn’t being named because he’s a juvenile.
Police said they believe a 30-year-old man was the target of the gang-related shooting. The girl in a bumblebee costume was hospitalized in critical but stable condition.