Man charged in fatal stabbing of retired police captain
OSHKOSH, Wis. — Prosecutors on Thursday charged a 28-year-old man in the fatal stabbing of a retired Oshkosh police captain.
Ian Suzuki, of Oshkosh, was charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of 67-year-old Jay Puestohl. Puestohl was stabbed with a knife Sunday afternoon and died later at a hospital.
According to the complaint, Oshkosh police responded to the home on a report that a man had been stabbed. The caller said she was in danger and needed to be quiet .
A police officer arrived at the home and found Suzuki next to a couch where Puestohl was lying about a foot away. Suzuki began saying, “I’m sorry, I’m sorry!” as other officers arrived, the complaint said. Officers found a knife covered in blood on a kitchen counter.
Suzuki told investigators he had eaten “a bunch of morning glory seeds” the day before and ended up going to the hospital because he started hallucinating, according to the complaint. Suzuki then refused to answer any more questions without an attorney, the Oshkosh Northwestern reported.
Cash bond for Suzuki was set at $500,000. His public defender did not immediately return a phone call for comment Thursday.
Victim of hit-and-run in Des Moines dies
DES MOINES — A woman who was hit last week by a car near Drake University in Des Moines has died, police said.
Stephanie Markert, 71, died a week after being hit near the Drake University campus, the Des Moines Register reported. First responders found Markert in the street with critical injuries on Jan. 30. Markert had been the house mother for Delta Gamma sorority at Drake, police said.
Witnesses told police Markert had been hit by a sport utility vehicle that fled the scene and was abandoned a short distance down the street. The witnesses said a man got out of the SUV and into a minivan, then drove away.
Police are still searching for a man they want to question in the crash and have issued a material witness warrant for 41-year-old Isaias Flores- Morales, of Des Moines.