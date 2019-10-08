Indiana woman dies after fall at Garden of the Gods
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — An Evansville woman has died after falling from a cliff at Garden of the Gods in the Shawnee National Forest in southern Illinois.
Equality, Ill., Fire Chief Cole Baker said 36-year-old Sara Rappee fell about 60 feet around 6 p.m. Saturday.
Baker told the Evansville Courier & Press that another hiker heard Rappee fall and called 911.
Baker said Rappee fell from the cliff overlooking Camel Rock. He said rescue personnel hiked into a ravine to get to Rappee and she was airlifted to an Evansville hospital.
The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Officer said she died around 3 a.m. Sunday.
Illinois deputy’s fatal shooting of inmate ruled justified
DANVILLE — Prosecutors in an eastern Illinois county say a sheriff’s deputy was justified when he fatally shot an inmate who attacked and stabbed him in a courthouse holding cell.
Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said Deputy Kyle Janesky’s actions in inmate Daryl Perkins’ Aug. 23 shooting warrant no criminal charges and “deadly force was justified.”
Perkins attacked Janesky as he was being held in a first-floor county courthouse cell in Danville for a hearing in his felony case.
The (Champaign) News-Gazette reported that Lacy said Perkins fought with Janesky and stabbed him with several different items before the deputy fatally shot Perkins after he grabbed his Taser, aimed it at the deputy and tried to pull the trigger. Janesky was treated for wounds to an eye, his face and neck.
Chicago suburb to name its first poet laureate
AURORA — Good news for people who love Aurora and can think of words that, well, rhyme with Aurora.
The mayor of the Chicago suburb about 40 miles west of Chicago said it’s opening an application process for anyone interested in vying to become its first poet laureate.
Mayor Richard Irvin said in a news release that the community is looking for someone who can help tell the story of Aurora in a “poetic and empowering way.”