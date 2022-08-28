Suburban Chicago man killed by shot fired into restaurant
CHICAGO — A man inside a Chicago restaurant was fatally wounded Friday when a gunman fired shots at his ex-girlfriend as she stood outside the eatery, police said.
The man, a 50-year-old from the Chicago suburb of Berwyn, was inside the restaurant about 9:45 p.m. when the gunman drove past, looking for his ex-girlfriend, who was standing outside smoking, police said.
The Chicago Tribune reported that when the man opened fire from the car, one round went into the Berywn man’s neck while a second round grazed the index finger of a 40-year-old woman who was also inside the restaurant.
The Berwyn man was pronounced dead at a hospital. His identity has not been released by officials.
The gunman’s ex-girlfriend, who witnessed the attack in Chicago’s Humboldt Park neighborhood, gave police the alleged shooter’s name.
Officers found him a short time later at a location where he had been in a traffic crash. He was arrested after he exited the car and hurled a gun to the curb, police said.
No charges in the shooting were immediately announced.
STURTEVANT, Wis. — A female prison supervisor has been arrested for allegedly having repeated sexual encounters with an inmate in her office.
The Racine Journal Times reported Saturday that sheriff’s investigators received allegations Wednesday that the 37-year-old Racine Correctional Institution supervisor was having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate.
Investigators learned she had given the inmate a cellphone and seized the device. They found photos and messages that supported the allegations.
The inmate told investigators he had sex with the supervisor between 20 and 40 times since April.
Investigators confronted the supervisor on Thursday. She is being held in the Racine County Jail on $1.1 million cash bail.
The Associated Press is not naming the supervisor because she has not yet been charged.
ACKLEY, Iowa — A northern Iowa farmer spent a night trapped in a grain bin before crews rescued him Friday.
The farmer became trapped Thursday afternoon by grain in the bin on his farm in the Ackley-Iowa Falls area, according to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. He survived overnight and was found by a neighbor, who called 911 a little after 11 a.m. Friday.
Crews from several agencies responded and used shields to prevent more grain from engulfing the farmer. They also cut holes in the bin to relieve pressure before pulling him out after about an hour.
Hardin County Sheriff Dave McDaniel said the farmer was conscious and alert when he was taken to an Iowa Falls hospital. The farmer’s name wasn’t released.
The Associated Press
