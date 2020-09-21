Oshkosh police arrest homicide suspect after 6-hour standoff
OSHKOSH, Wis. — Oshkosh police say a man suspected in a homicide was arrested Saturday after a six-hour standoff with a SWAT team and negotiators.
Police said officers were sent to a welfare check earlier in the day and discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Jarvis Gladney, 36, was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators said the suspect is a 27-year-old man. He surrendered to police after speaking over the phone with negotiators for several hours. No further details have been released.
2-year-old boy in critical condition after Milwaukee shooting
MILWAUKEE — Authorities say a 2-year-old boy is in critical condition after suffering a single gunshot wound Saturday on Milwaukee’s northwest side.
Officers were called to the residence at about 5 p.m., police said in a news release. A male and female have been arrested.
No further details have been released. The investigation is ongoing.
1 person dead in southwestern Illinois helicopter crash
REDBUD, Ill. — One person has died after a helicopter crash in southwestern Illinois, according to authorities.
The helicopter crashed into a storage unit around 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Red Bud, according to Illinois State Police. Some units were damaged.
The pilot was the only person on board.
Illinois State Police, the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were investigating the crash.
Red Bud is about 38 miles from St Louis.
Farm workers, drivers reminded of harvest safety measures
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois drivers and workers in the agriculture industry should take safety precautions during the busy fall harvest season, according to state officials.
Tractor roll-over accidents on farms or roadways are a leading cause of deaths in the industry.
The Illinois Department of Labor reminded agriculture workers to display slow-moving signage and ensure lights are working properly. Workers should wear safety belts to lower the danger of serious injury and death in a crash.
Drivers also must be aware of tractors and other farm implements on roadways, slow down near them and be cautious while passing.
Iowa deputy legally justified in fatal shooting
FORT DODGE, Iowa — The Iowa Attorney General’s Office has determined that a Webster County deputy was legally justified in the Aug. 4 fatal shooting of a woman near Fort Dodge.
After reviewing an investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the attorney general’s office cleared deputy Brett Knippel in the shooting of Melissa Halda, 39, of Fort Dodge.
The shooting happened the evening of Aug. 4 when Webster County and Fort Dodge officers were called to a home and were told a woman was armed with two knives and was suicidal.
The officers found Halda, who threatened the officers with the knives and moved toward them, according to the DCI investigation. Although the officers tried to deploy a stun gun, they said Halda approached them too quickly.
Knippel fired five times, striking Halda with four bullets and killing her.
In reviewing the case, investigators made use of patrol car and body camera video.