News in your town

1 year later: In Dubuque County, ATVs/UTVs on county roads have passed a popular, fairly quiet first year

Biz Buzz: New coffee shop in Dubuque, Galena bank marks anniversary and accounting firm earns honors

Dubuque man sentenced to probation for burglary in which shots fired

Clayton County sustainable farmers first to take over farm donated to land trust

City to plow Dubuque County roads near John Deere this winter

Local law enforcement reports

Boscobel nonprofit pushes forward with construction 26-mile bike trail

Representatives of Ernst's staff to hold office hours in 5 local counties