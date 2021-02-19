Iowa man pleads guilty to lesser charges in opioid death
WATERLOO, Iowa — A Waterloo man accepted a plea deal Thursday in the death of a man who bought fentanyl-laced heroin from him.
Marcus Anthony Sallay, 39, agreed to the plea deal a day after testimony began in his trial on manslaughter and drug charges.
Sallay admitted to selling drugs to 49-year-old Adam Sharkey on Feb. 14, 2017. Sharkey died the next day. In exchange for the plea, the state dismissed the manslaughter charge, The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported.
Sallay also admitted to selling a fentanyl and heroin mixture to a confidential informant working with the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force several times in February and March 2017 after Sharkey’s death.
Sallay pleaded guilty to four counts of delivery of heroin and fentanyl with sentencing enhancements because of prior felony convictions. Prosecutors agreed the drug sentences would run concurrently for a total of up to 15 years, with a three-year mandatory minimum.
Man killed in Chicago awning collapse identified
CHICAGO — A man who was killed when an awning at an off-track betting site in Chicago collapsed under the weight of snow has been identified.
The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office identified the man as 54-year-old Randy Pate Sr., of Chicago
Pate was on a patio at Club Hawthorne Corliss in the Pullman neighborhood on the city’s South Side with another man on Wednesday afternoon when the awning collapsed. Pate and a 59-year-old man were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. Pate, a resident of the nearby West Pullman neighborhood, was pronounced dead a short time later. The other man, whose name has not been released, was reported in fair-to-serious condition.
The collapse was one of several reported in Chicago, which was hit with a blizzard this week.