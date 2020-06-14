Multiple fatalities, injuries in Columbia County crashes
MADISON, Wis. — Four people were killed and seven people were injured in a series of crashes in Columbia County on Friday, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.
The first crash about 3:30 a.m. involved two semis on Interstate 90/94/39 at state Highway 60 near Lodi, the patrol said. Shortly after 5 a.m., a straight truck piled into the first crash scene, injuring two state troopers and a highway worker. The troopers were treated and released, according to authorities. The worker remains hospitalized.
About 6:45 a.m., another multi-vehicle crash happened near county Highway K as traffic moved around the earlier crash scene. Troopers said a semi traveling at highway speeds created a chain-reaction crash involving eight vehicles, including another semi, a dump truck and passenger vehicles.
Chicago suburb restricts police tactics
HARVEY, Ill. — A suburban Chicago mayor issued an executive order Saturday intended to prevent future deaths of suspects in police custody.
The order from Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark bans the use of police tactics that “restrict oxygen or blood flow to the head and may result in the unintended consequence of a suspect’s death.”
Clark announced the new order Saturday at the Harvey police station, WLS-TV reported.
Law enforcement officials across the country are moving to ban police choke holds and similar tactics after the in- custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.