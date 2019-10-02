News in your town

Actress known for AT&T commercials promotes taking action during Dubuque speech

Five Flags management company completes merger to become ASM Global

Former Manchester nurse pleads guilty to stealing painkillers from patients

Platteville officials hopeful airport will rebound following loss of major client

Dubuque School Board candidates talk funding, other issues during forum

Tri-state U.S. Reps offer tentative support for impeachment inquiry

Wagon ride tours set for Friday on Heritage Trail

Police: Man injured in motorcycle crash in Dubuque

Lock and Dam 12 at Bellevue closed for gate replacement

Authorities: Asbury man faces charges in Iowa, Illinois after high-speed pursuit

Prep volleyball: Jess Hoffman directs Cascade to league win over North Cedar

Local & area roundup: Wahlert swimmers celebrate big win on senior night

Event preview: Annual Shullsburg festival to celebrate all things cheese

Ask Amy: Incoming college student has roomie worries

Play preview: 'Sandy Toes & Salty Kisses' opening at Bell Tower Theater

Tri-state teens earn rank of Eagle Scout

Use fresh or dried noodles for this flavorful shrimp dish

Halloween-inspired events planned

4-H week to be celebrated in Dubuque County

UD professor to host book discussion

Celebration of Life Mass set for Oct. 6

Letter: Good things happening at Holy Ghost School

YOUR HOROSCOPE: October 2

Ukraine's leader: Trump didn't use US military aid as lever

Iowa State trying to jumpstart woeful running game vs TCU

Dazed and confused deer gets trapped in Italy resort shop

Sports briefs: Nevada planning proposal to allow athlete endorsement deals

How risky is eating red meat? New papers provoke controversy

Wisconsin news in brief

Giannis, Bucks look to be last team standing at season's end

Ag secretary: No guarantee small dairy farms will survive

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: Complications of depression

Almanac

Low-budget Rays, A's meet in AL wild card game at Oakland

Hong Kong protester shot as China marks its 70th anniversary

World News in Brief

Illinois news in brief

Verbal autopsies used in push to better track global deaths

North Korea, U.S. say nuclear talks to resume this weekend