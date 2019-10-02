Woman gets 25 years for trying to kill mother
CHARLES CITY — A northern Iowa woman has been given 25 years in prison for injecting her mother with insulin in order to kill her.
Floyd County District Court records say 45-year-old Jennifer Bean was sentenced Monday in Charles City. She was convicted Aug. 19 of attempted murder.
A court document states that Bean injected her mother on Nov. 6 in Charles City. The document states the insulin caused the woman to have low blood sugar. That could have resulted in the woman’s death if she were not treated.
The document also states Bean struck and pushed her mother and took away a phone when her mother tried to call 911 for help.
Micronesian workers allege mistreatment at meat plant
SIOUX CITY — The island nation of Micronesia is raising concerns about how some of its citizens working at an Iowa pork processing plant are being treated.
Micronesia recently sent a formal letter to the State Department asking U.S. officials to investigate possible misconduct at the Seaboard Triumph Foods plant, including verbal abuse, using false Social Security numbers and withholding workers’ passports.
The company denies any wrongdoing. Seaboard recruited workers from Micronesia.
The State Department didn’t immediately respond Tuesday to questions about its response to the complaint.
December trial scheduled in Burlington man’s slaying
BURLINGTON — A December trial has been scheduled for a 25-year-old accused of shooting to death a Burlington man.
Des Moines County District Court records say the trial of Diavontae Davis is set to begin Dec. 3. He pleaded not guilty last week to first-degree murder and other crimes.
He’s accused of killing 28-year-old Reynaldo “Rey” Villarreal. Officers were sent early Sept. 8 to check a report about several gunshots. They found the man later identified as Villarreal suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said he died later at a hospital.
The court records state that Davis intends to rely on a defense of self- defense or defense of others.