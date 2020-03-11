News in your town

Local 6th-graders explore ways to serve others at Divine Word Vocation Awareness Day

Military dog tags, Japanese postcard among unexplained arrivals at Dubuque center

Tri-state residents 'come on down' to stage version of long-running TV game show

In partnership with library, Dubuque mall to offer new reading space

At Dubuque event, Mauro argues Ernst lacks 'the courage' to serve in Senate

Restaurant at Lancaster golf course to close

Fundraising event set for Guttenberg family facing serious medical issues

Galena Cellars' Eric White named Illinois Winemaker of the Year

Ask Amy: Sexual infidelity causes complications

Spicy chile crisp — so good you’ll lick the spoon — warms up chicken dishes

How Uncle Nearest Whiskey came to honor the black distiller who taught Jack Daniel his stuff

S&P 500 surges by 4.9% in another wild day

Trudy Rubin: On coronavirus, Trump should swallow his hunches and let the experts work

YOUR HOROSCOPE: March 11

Israeli court rejects Netanyahu request to delay trial

Court: House entitled to Mueller probe grand jury testimony

Sports in brief: U.S. House to study minor league contraction

World news in brief

Congress skeptical of Trump’s payroll tax cut to address coronavirus as bipartisan talks begin

Chryst stays patient as Badgers prepare for spring practice

Wisconsin officials caution against travel due to COVID-19

Census Bureau site goes live as counting begins in earnest

Local markets

As Americans take virus precautions, Trump flouts advice

U.S. commander paints grim picture of U.S.-Taliban peace accord

Coronavirus clusters swell on both sides of the U.S.

What's happening

Barbara Neely, creator of black female sleuth series, dies

Virus disrupts Italy as infections top 10K, deaths at 631

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: Here's how to dodge Type 2 diabetes after gestational diabetes

Illinois uncovers 1st new virus case outside Chicago area

Governor: 22 Iowans were on quarantined cruise ship

Airlines slash flights, freeze hiring as virus cuts travel

Saudi Arabia increases oil output to record high

Iowa/Wisconsin/Illinois news in brief

College campuses empty as virus scare pushes learning online

NBA roundup: White leads Bulls past Cavs

Almanac