INDEPENDENCE, Iowa — A man who was found guilty earlier this year of setting a fire that injured his wife and her uncle at his eastern Iowa home has been sentenced to 50 years in prison.
A jury convicted Shane Heins, 45, in January of arson and two counts of attempted murder.
Investigators said Heins set the fire March 2, 2019, in Independence in an effort to kill his wife, Christina Heins, and her uncle, Nick Necker. Both were taken for treatment to University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City.
A witness reported seeing Shane Heins throwing items and furniture around the home and pouring gasoline around the wooden steps between the house and garage.
Heins must serve at least 35 years of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.
CHARLES CITY, Iowa — A 25-year-old father has been charged with killing his infant son in northern Iowa.
Floyd County court records say Shane Morris is charged with first-degree murder and child endangerment resulting in death. He was arrested Monday. The records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.
The Charles City Police Department began its investigation on Aug. 3, when the 3½-month-old was taken to Floyd County Medical Center. He soon was taken to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., where he died a day later of blunt force trauma to the head, authorities said.
A court document said Morris initially denied knowing what caused the injury. He eventually told investigators that he’d tripped while carrying his son and the boy’s head struck a kitchen counter edge. Morris also said he fell to the floor atop the child.
CHICAGO — A man’s decades-long stay in isolation in an Illinois prison has prompted proposed legislation that would limit how long a prisoner can stay in solitary confinement.
Called the Anthony Gay Isolated Confinement Restriction Act, the legislation would bar the Illinois Department of Corrections from placing an inmate in isolation for more than 10 days in a six-month period. IDOC would also be required to give isolated inmates access to therapy, medical appointments, job assignments and exercise outside their cells.
Anthony Gay went to prison in 1994 for stealing a dollar bill and a hat. Behavior problems, including self-mutilation, added to his sentence, and by the time he was released in August 2018, he had served 24 years in prison, 22 in solitary confinement. Later that year, the Corrections Department determined nearly 1 in 3 prisoners in segregation had serious mental illness issues.
MADISON, Wis. — Nine out of 10 students in the class of 2019 completed high school within four years, continuing an upward trend, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction reported Tuesday.
The state’s graduation rate has increased 1.6% over the past five years. It was 90% in 2019, up from 89.6% in 2018 and 88.6% in 2017.
There were also improvements among smaller subgroups of students, including blacks, Hispanics and those learning how to speak English.