Disaster declaration issued for 17 Illinois counties
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A federal disaster declaration has been issued for more than a dozen Illinois counties affected by this year’s historic flooding.
The U.S. Small Business Administration is making low-interest loans available to businesses, homeowners and renters to replace or repair real estate and personal property.
The declaration covers Alexander, Jersey, Rock Island and Stephenson counties, as well as 13 contiguous counties. They are Jo Daviess, Winnebago, Carroll, Ogle, Whiteside, Henry, Mercer, Calhoun, Greene, Macoupin, Madison, Union and Pulaski counties.
Flooding along the Mississippi River and other areas started last winter and continued through the spring and summer, setting records for flooding duration and volume.
Deputy injured in crash on Des Moines County highway
MIDDLETOWN, Iowa — A Des Moines County sheriff’s office deputy was injured when his car collided with a truck hauling a trailer.
The Iowa Department of Public Safety said 51-year-old Lt. Clinton Williams was injured in the crash Monday on Highway 79 between Middletown and Lake Geode.
The crash happened at about 12:15 p.m. when an eastbound car driven by Williams crossed into the westbound lane and collided with a truck pulling a grain trailer. The truck driver wasn’t injured.
Williams was flown to a hospital at the University of Iowa.
Crews find woman’s body while fighting mobile home fire
HAMILTON, Iowa — Crews have found the body of a woman while fighting a mobile home fire in the tiny southern Iowa city of Hamilton.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said firefighters found the body of 56-year-old Rhonda Kiler early Monday after being called to the fire.
Firefighters worked for about 45 minutes to douse the fire before finding Kiler’s body in the home. Local and state investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.
Revenue secretary apologizes for Walker death slide
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Department of Revenue Secretary Peter Barca is apologizing for an employee training slide show that joked former Republican Gov. Scott Walker had died.
Barca sent an email to DOR workers on Oct. 18 apologizing for the slide and calling it an “unacceptable situation.”
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel first reported that DOR employee Fred Bahr prepared a slide show for use at an annual retreat for DOR Compliance Bureau employees in October.
The slide show includes a section entitled “notable deaths” in 2019, including pictures of rocker Eddie Money and author Toni Morrison as well as one of Walker eating a burger while holding a beer.
Bahr wrote in an Oct. 23 email that he didn’t mean any offense. DOR spokeswoman Patty Mayers said that Bahr apparently found the slide funny but DOR officials did not.