Trial set for Guatemalan man charged with killing 3 in Iowa
DES MOINES — Trial has been set for a Guatemalan man charged with killing an Iowa woman and her two children.
The Des Moines Register reported that a judge on Thursday set Oct. 28 as the start of the first-degree murder trial for 31-year-old Marvin Oswaldo Escobar-Orellana.
Escobar-Orellana is accused of fatally shooting 29-year-old Rossibeth Flores- Rodriguez, her 11-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son in mid-July in a Des Moines home.
Escobar-Orellana is charged with three counts of first-degree murder under what authorities say was a false name he initially gave to police: Marvin Esquivel-Lopez.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement have said Escobar-Orellana is in the United States illegally and had twice been deported before the July shooting. He was convicted in 2010 of illegal entry into the U.S.
Roof fire at Fort Dodge prison believed under control
FORT DODGE — A fire on the roof of a prison in Fort Dodge appears to be under control.
The Iowa Department of Corrections said the fire was reported about 2 p.m. at the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility.
Officials believe the fire started on the roof of a prison housing unit where contractors were making repairs.
Local fire officials say the fire appears to be under control.
The Corrections Department says all prison staff, contractors and inmates are accounted for.
The Fort Dodge facility is a medium security prison designed to hold a maximum of 1,400 inmates, overseen by a staff of about 260 people.
Ex-Iowa nurse sentenced for taking patients’ pain pills
CEDAR RAPIDS — A former nurse who admitted diverting pain medications from residents at two northeastern Iowa nursing homes has been sentenced to 15 months in federal prison.
The Courier reported that 36-year-old Lacey Staveley, of Evansdale, was sentenced Thursday in Cedar Rapids.
Staveley pleaded guilty last year to one count of acquiring a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, deception or subterfuge and another count of making false statements relating to health care matters. She was later charged with contempt after police said she stole pills from a relative after she had pleaded guilty to the nursing home thefts.
Prosecutors said she took hydrocodone intended for two chronic pain patients at Cedar Falls Health Care in November 2016, then faked medication logs to cover her tracks. Officials said she also took pain medication in 2018 from two patients at Harmony House in Waterloo and replaced them with anti- psychotic and antidepressant drugs.
Officials say body of woman found in burning Winterset home
WINTERSET — Officials in south- central Iowa are investigating after the body of a 62-year-old woman was found in her burning Winterset home.
Ames station WOI reported that the fire happened Thursday night. Fire officials said the body of Jolene Ann Baker was found inside after the flames were extinguished.
The cause of the fire had not been reported by Friday morning and is being investigated by the Winterset police, the Winterset Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal’s office.
Des Moines hospital transplant program announces closure
DES MOINES — A Des Moines medical center has announced that after three decades of operation, it will shut down its kidney and pancreas transplant operation.
MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center announced in a news release Thursday that the closure is effective Oct. 1. The program had been suspended earlier this year as hospital officials questioned the need for two transplant centers in Des Moines.
MercyOne said it will work with the city’s other transplant center at Iowa Methodist Medical Center to help those in need. The release stated the closure affects four MercyOne employees.
The Des Moines Register reported that Iowa Methodist Medical Center handles more than twice as many kidney operations per year as MercyOne’s transplant team.