Police: Man who killed himself in Nebraska had killed Iowa clerk
BETTENDORF, Iowa — Police in eastern Iowa say they’ve determined that an Illinois man who shot and killed himself as he fled troopers in western Nebraska last month was the gunman who killed a Bettendorf convenience store clerk a day before his death.
Bettendorf police issued a written report Tuesday saying police “are certain based on all the facts” that 21-year-old Manuel Rangel, of Genoa, Ill., shot 28-year-old Brittany Wilson to death.
Wilson was found Aug. 17 on the floor of the Big 10 Mart in Bettendorf, where she died.
Police said surveillance video showed a car driven by Rangel entering the store’s lot at the time of the shooting. Police said the car was tracked the next day to western Nebraska and that Rangel shot himself inside the car as troopers closed in on him.
Former nursing home chaplain sentenced for sex abuse
QUINCY, Ill. — The former chaplain for a western Illinois nursing home has been sentenced to 26 years in prison for sex abuse involving a child and elderly women.
James E. Riley pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of criminal sexual abuse, one count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and one count of criminal sexual assault. Under a plea deal, prosecutors dropped two criminal sexual assault counts.
Riley, 58, was arrested June 24 after Good Samaritan Home in Quincy contacted police. Adams County Assistant State’s Attorney Anita Rodriguez said two residents of the home, ages 88 and 78, reported being grabbed inappropriately. Rodriguez also said Riley had sexual contact with a girl when she was 4 in Pennsylvania and later in Quincy.