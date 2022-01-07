Man charged in slayings of Illinois man, 2 young sons
BELVIDERE, Ill. — A man has been charged in the slayings of a man and his two young sons found shot to death last month in a northern Illinois home.
Alize Q. Smith, 24, of Huntley, faces three counts of first-degree murder in the Dec. 19 killings of Andrew Hintt, 31, and his two sons, Benjamin, 7, and Sebastian, 5, Belvidere police said Wednesday.
Police said Smith spent part of the day of the killings with Hintt and his sons at Hintt’s Belvidere home, about 70 miles northwest of Chicago. It wasn’t immediately clear how the men knew each other, and police haven’t announced a possible motive for the killings amid the ongoing investigation.
Smith was being held without bond at the Boone County Jail.
Iowa man pleads guilty to illegal internet sales of steroids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — An Iowa man has pleaded guilty in federal court to illegally selling more than 300,000 of doses of steroids and other drugs via the internet over about a three-year period.
Jon Stidham, 57, of McClelland, pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiracy to illegally deliver, distribute or dispense methyltestosterone — a synthetic form of the male hormone testosterone — via the internet, Cedar Rapids-based federal prosecutors said in a news release.
3 dead, 1 hospitalized after suburban Chicago house fire
RIVER GROVE, Ill. — A wind-driven house fire killed three members of a suburban Chicago family, including a 91-year-old woman, and left fourth person hospitalized, authorities said.
River Grove Fire Chief Sean Flynn said Wednesday morning’s fire began in a garage and spread to the rest of the home in Chicago’s western suburbs. He said firefighters faced high winds and frozen fire hydrants as they struggled to extinguish the blaze.
Michelle Owrey, 28, and John Owrey, 61, were found dead on the second floor, and Marilyn Owrey Hennig, 91, was found dead on the first floor, said the Cook County medical examiner’s office. A 56-year-old man was taken to Loyola University Medical Center for smoke inhalation.
Duffy ignores Trump plea, won’t run for Wisconsin governor
MADISON, Wis. — Retired Republican U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy said Thursday that he won’t run for Wisconsin governor this year, ignoring pleas to do so by former President Donald Trump.
Duffy also ruled out a run for U.S. Senate, another sign that Republican incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson plans to seek a third term this year. Johnson has not said yet whether he will run again.
Duffy announced his intention not to run on Jay Weber’s conservative talk radio show. He had not taken any public steps toward mounting a run, but until this week the vocal Trump supporter had not ruled it out either. Duffy doesn’t live in Wisconsin, had not been raising money for a campaign, had not assembled a team and had been silent on Trump’s call for him to enter the race.
“Hopefully I’m not riding off into the sunset,” the 50-year-old Duffy told Weber. “I’m just running into the sunset right now. ... If an opportunity presents itself, I’d like to come back and partake in Wisconsin politics.”
Duffy, the father of nine children, said the time he needs to care for his family did not mesh with the demands of running for a statewide office.
Duffy’s decision not to run leaves former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch as the highest profile Republican in the race against Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.