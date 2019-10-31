Records: Closs kidnapper fought New Mexico inmates
MADISON, Wis. — The man who kidnapped Jayme Closs and killed her parents got into a fight in a New Mexico prison with an inmate who asked about the case.
Wisconsin prison officials quietly transferred Jake Patterson to New Mexico in July. Press-Gazette Media reports that New Mexico Corrections Department records show two inmates at an unnamed prison approached Patterson on Aug. 28 and told him to leave the pod because of his case. Patterson punched one of them, triggering a fight.
Patterson was disciplined at Dodge Correctional Institution in Waupun in June for threatening to assault another inmate.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — An Iowa sheriff says one of his off-duty deputies has been charged with assault after a confrontation with a fellow patron at a bar.
Linn County Sheriff Brian Gardner said Wednesday that he finds the allegations against deputy 48-year-old Robert Amos “extremely concerning” and that he has placed him on paid leave pending an internal investigation.
Gardner said Amos was arrested late Tuesday after a disturbance at a bar in Lisbon called Beau Dylan’s.
Amos was accused by witnesses of assaulting a bar patron and then leaving the establishment. Police officers later met with Amos at his home, where he was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault.
MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. — A suburban Chicago man faces felony charges in a weekend crash that killed a state highway contractor who was working on roadway landscaping.
Thirty-year-old Munkhbat Munkh Erdene, of Rolling Meadows, was charged Tuesday with reckless homicide and aggravated driving under the influence in Sunday’s crash that killed 67-year-old Roberto Orozco.
Mount Prospect police said Erdene was driving a minivan that ran over highway cones and struck Orozco and another worker, who was hospitalized for treatment.
Police said Orozco was part of a crew contracted by the Illinois Department of Transportation for landscaping work along the roadway.
WFLD-TV reported that Erdene’s bond was set at $75,000 and he’s scheduled for a Nov. 21 court appearance.
ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Authorities say two students were injured when their school bus collided with another vehicle in northwest Iowa.
The collision occurred just before 4 p.m. Monday, about 3 miles west of Orange City. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Department said the southbound bus carrying 11 students from Orange City Unity Christian High School halted at a stop sign and drove into the intersection with Iowa Highway 10. It then collided with another vehicle driven by Derek Thompson, 67, of Boone.
The sheriff’s department said the two students and Thompson were taken to an Orange City hospital for treatment.
The bus driver, Nyla Harskamp, 64, of Orange City, was cited with failing to yield.