Police: Man who died in fire was intruder
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Police in Eau Claire say a man who died in a house fire over the weekend was an intruder who was not known to the tenants.
Police and firefighters were called to the fire early Saturday. Firefighters entered and found the body of 21-year-old Jaime Thayer-Vega.
Authorities were called on a report of an intruder and that the home was on fire. Police said a tenant saw an intruder in his home and a physical confrontation occurred. The tenant then notified other people living in the house of the fire, and they made it out safely.
Authorities still don’t know what caused the fire.
Murder charge filed in Iowa shooting death
MUSCATINE, Iowa — A man has been accused of shooting to death a woman at a recreation area in eastern Iowa.
Muscatine County court records say 23-year-old David Hatfield, of Muscatine, faces a murder charge. Authorities say he fatally shot his girlfriend, 18-year-old Kaitlyn Palmer, at Saulsbury Recreation Area on Wednesday.