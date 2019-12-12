GOP support grows for legal medical marijuana in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — The push to legalize medical marijuana in Wisconsin gained momentum Wednesday with the unveiling of a bill introduced for the first time by Republican lawmakers.
The newfound Republican support comes for an idea that Democrats have tried in vain for years to get passed in the GOP-controlled Legislature. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers proposed legalizing medical marijuana earlier this year, but Republicans rejected it. Similar Democratic proposals, as well as efforts to legalize recreational pot and decriminalize possession, have gone nowhere.
But times are changing, said Republican Rep. Mary Felzkowski, co-sponsor of the latest bill.
“People are asking for medical marijuana,” said Felzkowski, a cancer survivor.
She conceded that the bill won’t pass this session, due largely to opposition in the Republican-controlled Senate. But just getting a public hearing for the first time “would be a huge win,” she said. And then, maybe next session, support will grow to the point it could pass, she said.
There’s no doubt public support is strong. In 2018, 16 counties and two Wisconsin cities, representing 52% of the state’s population, approved non-binding referendums in support of legalizing either medical or recreational marijuana. A Marquette University Law School poll in April showed 83% of respondents supported legalizing medical marijuana and 59% backed full legalization.
“Each one of us knows someone that has suffered through an illness,” Felzkowski said. “Medical marijuana is just another tool in the toolbox to help our suffering loved ones make it through the day with some semblance of normalcy.”
Felzkowski said when she was battling breast cancer in 2014 that she “lived on opioids.” Had marijuana been an option, she would have taken it, Felzkowski said.
“There’s being conservative but there’s being libertarian too,” Felzkowski said. “Having been through what I’ve gone through, I don’t think the government should tell me what I could take.”
Senate Republicans have proven to be the biggest roadblock to the idea in Wisconsin. Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, who is running for Congress, said in September that legalizing medical marijuana won’t pass the Senate because “everyone knows that medical marijuana leads to legalized marijuana.”
He reiterated his opposition Wednesday, saying he personally opposes the bill and doesn’t think it has the votes to pass the Senate. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, who has been generally supportive of medical marijuana, said it was “clear” there wasn’t consensus among Assembly Republicans.
“The governor wants to see more bipartisan work and hopes there will at least be a public hearing on the issue of medical marijuana,” said Evers spokeswoman Melissa Baldauff.