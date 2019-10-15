Chicago police: 3-year-old boy shot in head in parked car
CHICAGO — Chicago police say a 3-year-old boy has been shot in the head while sitting in a parked car with his mother and two other children.
Police said the shooting Sunday night on the city’s south side left the boy hospitalized in critical condition. His name wasn’t immediately released.
Police said three males walked up to the car and started shooting. Bullets struck the rear passenger’s side, where a window was shattered near a child’s car seat.
Police said the woman told officers she sped away until she got to a gas station where she flagged down an officer.
JOLIET — An agreement to save one of Joliet’s oldest homes from demolition is awaiting City Council approval.
The (Joliet) Herald-News reported that the Will County Historical Society would move the Casseday House from its current location where a developer wants to build a gas station. The developer, Thornton’s, would put $300,000 toward the move.
The two-story limestone structure was built in 1851 for the family of George Casseday.
Will County Historical Society president Sandy Vasko said the house likely will be moved to a city-owned lot nearby. She said part of the structure could be used as an archive and research center for African American history. A historical assessment of the site done by Thornton’s cast doubt on local lore that it once was a stagecoach stop.
The City Council meets today.