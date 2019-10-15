News in your town

Dubuque County supervisors, state lawmakers discuss ways to combat price jumps at local mobile home parks

Judge orders independent mental health evaluation of man who tried to kill wife in Dubuque

Award-winning comedian coming to Dubuque this fall

Dubuque Community Schools leaders taking next steps to bring more police to campuses

Manchester woman among those injured in fatal crash involving college bus

Teen hurt when bicycle struck by vehicle in Dubuque

Dubuque man who shot fireworks at group sentenced to jail

Southwest Tech offers free meals today after cafeteria closed due to fire damage

Former longtime PDC superintendent dies at 95

$121,000 in donations to UW-P Foundation to assist students facing hunger, crises

Cascade Jam the Van event collects more than 3,700 items

Fountain of Youth to hold soul food fundraising event Sunday

Presentation on aprons set for Tuesday in Cascade

Dyersville council OKs sidewalk project to link to Heritage Trail

Galena Rotary to host event for older adults

Meet the Candidates event Thursday in Dyersville

Dyersville foundation awards $20,000 in grants

Divine Word College to host World Mission Sunday event Oct. 20

Gilligan: Catching up with the Bettys

Prep cross country: Senior's Edmondson commits to Hawkeyes

Girls prep swimming: Welbes excited to continue distance career at UNI

More than the Score: Western Dubuque adds six to Hall of Fame

College football: Inconsistent offensive line hindering Iowa offense

'I ain't doing it': Comedian Heather Land set to headline annual Her Night Out event

Ask Amy: Family wrestles with accusation of racism

Concert preview: Country rapper Colt Ford to return to Dubuque

Play preview: Farley theater to present 'Down the Road'

'Frankie's Story' next Fever Puppeteers show

Museums to host annual Haunted Mine Tours

Dubuque cemetery cleanup to run Oct. 21-25

New albums

YOUR HOROSCOPE: October 15

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: Don't bench yourself

Japan storm victims felt worst was over, then floods came

79-year-old has run 544 marathons, will run more

Nation News in Brief

Police: Chicago man who killed 5 wrote threatening notes

3 EU nations say Brexit talks likely to go beyond summit

Report: DWI suspect offered deputy $10K bribe to let him go

Ecuador crisis weakens president, strengthens indigenous