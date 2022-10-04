The federal government will provide up to $15 million to enable states to investigate cases of price-fixing and other anti-competition violations in the nation’s meat and poultry markets, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced last week.

“Promoting competition and protecting consumers has always been a priority for this office,” said Tom Miller, the attorney general of Iowa. “With this increased funding and collaboration, we can continue vital work to protect Iowa farmers and improve our economy by ensuring fair and robust competition in meat processing. We can also ensure that our consumers pay fair prices for the food they purchase.”

