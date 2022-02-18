2nd arrest made in 2021 shooting death of teen in Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A second arrest has been made in the shooting death last year of an Illinois teenager whose body was found in a car that had crashed in Cedar Rapids.
Stacey Shanahan, 41, of Davenport, was arrested on suspicion of being an accessory and obstruction of prosecution in the July 2021 death of 15-year-old Tyliyah Whitis, of Peoria, Ill.
Police say Shanahan drove her son and his friend, 19-year-old Marshawn Jackson, from Cedar Rapids to a Davenport hotel after the shooting in an effort to help them avoid arrest.
Jackson was charged last week with first-degree murder and a weapons count in Whitis’ death and is being held on $1 million bond.
MUSCATINE, Iowa — The Muscatine Humane Society is caring for 42 dogs that were rescued from a mobile home where they were living in overcrowded and unsanitary conditions, police said Thursday.
Police received an anonymous tip last week that a couple was living with the dogs in a mobile home, causing health issues for some of the animals, police said in a news release.
Police, animal control and the Muscatine Humane Society rescued 42 dogs from the mobile home, which had an “excessive amount” of animal waste and a lack of adequate food and medical care for the animals, the statement said.
The dogs will be cared for by the Humane Society while the investigation continues.
Hundreds of flights canceled, traffic pileups after snowfall
CHICAGO — More than 500 flights were canceled at Chicago’s two international airports and Illinois State Police urged motorists to stay off roads Thursday after as much as 4 inches of wind-blown snow led to whiteout conditions and multiple pileups.
More than 380 flights were canceled at O’Hare International Airport and more than 140 at Midway Airport, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. Snow fell at a rate of 1-2 inches per hour and was and blown by winds gusting as high as 40 mph, the National Weather Service said.
MADISON, Wis. — The state Assembly passed a Republican-authored bill Thursday that limits government officials’ ability to close select businesses in an emergency.
The legislation would block any government official from declaring a business essential or nonessential. It also would mandate that any regulation on businesses imposed during an emergency would have to be applied to all businesses uniformly regardless of the type of business or the product or service it offers.
The bill, which now heads to the Senate, comes in response to an executive order Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ administration issued in March 2020 ordering nonessential businesses to close as the COVID-19 pandemic was taking hold. The conservative-leaning state Supreme Court struck down the order that May.