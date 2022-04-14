Suspect in Iowa nightclub shooting father of victim’s child
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Court records indicate that a suspect charged in a deadly Iowa nightclub shooting is the father of one homicide victim’s child and once worked at the nightclub.
Timothy Rush, 32, was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree murder and other counts in the shooting death of 35-year-old Nicole Owens and the critical wounding of another man early Sunday at the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge in Cedar Rapids.
Police have said Rush was one of two people who fired shots in the crowded club, killing Owens and 25-year-old Michael Valentine and injuring 10 others.
Linn County birth records show Rush and Owens are the parents of a girl born in early 2021, the Cedar Rapids Gazette reported. The Gazette also reported that in an affidavit used to determine his eligibility for a court-appointed attorney, Rush indicated he had worked for the nightclub but was “no longer employed.”
Rush is being held in the Linn County Jail on a $1.5 million cash bond.
SPARTA, Wis. — A Tomah man has been found guilty of abusing and killing a toddler in Monroe County.
A jury found 37-year-old Marcus Anderson guilty of 11 of the 16 charges he faced, including first-degree intentional homicide and child abuse in the death of 3-year-old Kyson Rice in 2019.
Anderson also was found guilty of possession of a firearm by a felon, four counts of bail jumping, operating a vehicle with a restricted controlled substance, possession of narcotics, possession of THC and intimidation of a witness.
Iowa’s solicitor general has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of assault after he was arrested and accused over the weekend of taking several swings at a Des Moines bar bouncer.
Jeffrey Thompson, 64, of Des Moines, was arrested late Friday after the altercation with a bouncer at Blazing Saddle bar who was reportedly trying to escort Thompson out of the bar.
Thompson was released on $300 cash bond and pleaded not guilty to the charge on Monday. If convicted, Thompson faces up to 30 days in jail and an $855 fine .
The solicitor general is a member of the state Attorney General’s Office and represents the state in legal cases.
Thompson informed Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller of his arrest and continues to work for the office.