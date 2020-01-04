New York education official faces child-enticement charge
GREEN BAY, Wis. — A high-ranking New York City education official accused of swapping online messages with an undercover police officer posing as a 14-year-old boy and reserving a whirlpool suite in Wisconsin for a sexual encounter was released Friday on a promise to appear.
David Hay, 39, is charged in federal court with child enticement and possession of child pornography. A judge in Green Bay set a preliminary hearing for Jan. 14 and placed Hay on electronic home monitoring. Hay was arrested Sunday at Milwaukee’s General Mitchell International Airport.
Hay’s attorney, Jonathan Smith, of Milwaukee, told The Associated Press he has yet to review all the evidence but has noticed some “oddities” in what he’s seen so far.
“It raises a lot of questions.” Smith said. “We are going to be looking at that in earnest.”
Hay, of Brooklyn, N.Y., was serving as deputy chief of staff for Richard Carranza, the schools chancellor for New York City’s Department of Education, when he was arrested. The New York City Department of Education fired Hay following his arrest.
Matthew Krueger, the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, said in a statement Friday that Hay began corresponding in July on a dating app with someone he believed was a 14-year-old boy living in Neenah, Wis. That person was actually an undercover police investigator.
Hay faces between 10 years and life in prison if he’s convicted of facilitating a child sex crime. He faces up to 10 years behind bars if he’s convicted of the child pornography count.
Armed suspect surrenders after taking hostage at credit union
ROCKFORD, Ill. — An armed robbery suspect surrendered to police after holding a woman hostage at an Illinois credit union for more than six hours.
Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea said at a news conference that the suspect “willingly” walked out of the Heritage Credit Union around 9 p.m. Friday. The hostage came outside with the suspect and was ushered away by officers.
O’Shea said the hostage was a bank employee and she was taken to a hospital to determine if she had been injured. Authorities have not released the suspect’s identity.
Officials said negotiators from the Rockford Police Department and the FBI were talking to the suspect during the incident. A Winnebago County SWAT team was also brought to the scene.
Inmate convicted of murdering his girlfriend dies at hospital
IOWA CITY — A man imprisoned for beating to death his girlfriend nearly 23 years ago has died at an Iowa hospital.
Rick Bird was pronounced dead at 3:10 p.m. Wednesday at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City, the Iowa Corrections Department said. He was 72.
Bird was found guilty of first-degree murder in Union County for killing Linda Trenkle, 47, in Creston in February 1997. Prosecutors said Bird used a hammer to hit Trenkle several times in the head after she slapped him.
Bird began his life sentence Oct. 24, 1997.