Man gets 11 years for drunken driving in crash that killed cousin
SIOUX CITY — A northwest Iowa man has been given 11 years in prison for the drunken driving death of a cousin last year.
The Sioux City Journal reported that Darrick Toel was sentenced Monday. He’d pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide while driving recklessly and to operating while intoxicated. In exchange for his pleas, a more serious charge of vehicular homicide while driving intoxicated was dropped.
He also must pay restitution of $150,000 to Ryan Toel’s estate, more than $20,000 to the Iowa Crime Victims Assistance Fund and a fine of $1,250.
Authorities estimated Darrick Toel was speeding at 90 mph July 1 on a rural highway just northeast of Sergeant Bluff when he lost control of his car and struck a tree. Toel’s passenger, 37-year-old Ryan Toel, of Struble, died two days later from his injuries. Darrick Toel suffered only minor injuries.
Man who shot at officers pleads guilty to gun, drug charges
DES MOINES — An Iowa man who opened fire on officers serving a warrant pleaded guilty to federal gun and drug charges.
Randall Comly, 52, is scheduled to be sentenced June 12 in U.S. District Court in Des Moines. He pleaded guilty this month to possession of methamphetamine for sale and two weapons charges.
Comly is accused of firing a handgun at officers on Oct. 17 as they tried to arrest him inside a Stuart apartment complex. The officers weren’t hit, and they fired back, wounding Comly. The officers’ shots also injured two deputies posted outside the building, investigators have said. A Stuart police officer suffered a minor gunpowder burn.