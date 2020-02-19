News in your town

Third child dies of flu complications in Wisconsin

Democrat who lost NE Iowa House seat by 9 votes in 2018 to run again

River Ridge bond measure falls just short, other SW Wisconsin primary election results

Dubuque council approves ballot language for $74M Five Flags expansion

Eastern Iowa lawmakers spar over trio of bills regulating abortions

Dyersville kids get hands-on during Engineering Week

Historical society to mark 70th anniversary Sunday in Dubuque

Dyersville business aims to appeal to target audience

Dubuque man charged in deadly motorcycle crash pleads not guilty

Dubuque Rotarians welcome pair of international aviators helping fight polio

Authorities: 1 hurt when vehicle crashes into tree in Jo Daviess County

Police: 2 teens hurt when vehicle crashes into fence in Dubuque

Authorities: Driver ejected, hurt in 2-vehicle crash in Jo Daviess County

Local & area roundup

Art fare: Dubuque Museum of Art will partner with local eateries for dining series

Ask Amy: Abuse survivor is afraid to tell parents

Chicken and biscuits is comfort food at its best

Geography quiz

Our opinion: Iowa should not pick winners for tax amnesty

Trudy Rubin: Trump interference in Stone case part of pattern of undermining rule of law

Letter: Finkenauer wrong on impeachment vote

YOUR HOROSCOPE: February 19

Netanyahu trial clouds last days of Israel election campaign

Man accused of pushing co-worker off bin caught in Mexico

Iowa news in brief

Sports briefs: Newman awake, speaking after Daytona crash

Boy Scouts seek bankruptcy, urge victims to step forward

Business news in brief

Girls prep basketball: No. 2 Mohawks cruise to regional semis

Local markets

What's happening

National news in brief

Western Dubuque boys headed to state bowling

Jury ends 1st day of deliberations in Weinstein's rape trial

Trump opposes possible ban on sale of jet engines to China

Misguided virus fears hitting Asian American businesses

Murdered Mexico City girl buried amid grief, outrage

Judge refuses to delay sentencing of Trump ally Roger Stone

U.N.-backed government in Libya suspends talks after attack

Review: Iowa agency didn't act soon enough on starved teen

World news in brief