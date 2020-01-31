Chicago Police unveil sweeping department reorganization
CHICAGO — Chicago’s interim police superintendent announced sweeping changes to the force on Thursday, including a plan to move more than 1,100 detectives and narcotics and gang officers from the city’s five regional headquarters to its 22 smaller districts, putting them in closer contact with the patrol officers who know those neighborhoods.
Interim Superintendent Charlie Beck also said the department will create an office to carry out civil rights reforms and another new counter-terrorism unit.
The reorganization is the latest effort by Beck to place detectives and other specialized officers closer to the communities they police.
Man sentenced for murder
MADISON, Wis. — A man convicted in a 2018 Fitchburg homicide has been sentenced to 14 years in prison.
Gary Mays Jr. was convicted of felony murder after a jury trial last November.
Mays was also given six years of supervision to follow his prison time during sentencing in Dane County Circuit Court Wednesday.
Mays and two other men were charged in the death of Julian Patterson. Authorities say Patterson was shot and killed during a drug deal.