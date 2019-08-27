Community advocate killed in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Acquaintances of a woman fatally shot near a Milwaukee park describe the victim as a strong community advocate.
Police said 20-year-old Quanita “Tay” Jackson was killed Sunday about 8:30 p.m. near Moody Park. Investigators are looking for a suspect.
Vaun Mayes told the Journal Sentinel she worked with Jackson to put together a basketball tournament for central city youth through Program the Parks MKE just a day before.
Jackson was killed across the street from the park where the tournament was held. Condolences poured in on social media in the wake of Jackson’s death.
Chicago teachers move closer to strike
CHICAGO — Chicago public school teachers have moved closer to going out on strike with the rejection of an independent fact-finder’s recommendation for a new contract.
The rejection comes eight days before the start of the school year, and the union could strike as soon as Sept. 25.
The rejection comes after Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Public Schools proposed raising teachers’ pay by 16% over five years, in line with the fact-finder’s recommendations.
The union has proposed a 15% increase over three years.