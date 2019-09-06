Texas human services official named new Iowa DHS director
DES MOINES — A Texas health and human services official has been named the new director of the Iowa Department of Human Services.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Thursday she appointed Kelly Kennedy Garcia to head the department that oversees the state’s Medicaid program, mental health centers and child welfare services.
Garcia is now the deputy executive commissioner at the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. She oversees programs with more than 700 employees and a $1.4 billion budget.
Iowa DHS has more than 4,000 employees and a $7 billion budget.
Garcia previously managed the Texas Medicaid program and once served as a senior adviser to former Texas Gov. Rick Perry.
She plans to begin Nov. 1. The appointment is subject to confirmation by the Iowa Senate.
Hearing for Chicago teens charged with murder postponed
WAUKEGAN, Ill. — A preliminary hearing was postponed for five Chicago teenagers charged with murder in a fatal shooting that occurred during an attempted burglary.
Lake County prosecutors asked for the delay Thursday, saying the investigation into the Aug. 13 shooting of a 14-year-old in Old Mill Creek isn’t complete. A judge rescheduled the hearing for Sept. 19.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Department said its investigation found six teenagers traveled to Old Mill Creek in a stolen SUV to commit a burglary. Authorities said the teenagers allegedly involved in the incident led police on a 50-mile chase to Chicago after a 75-year-old man fatally shot the 14-year-old outside his home. Although none of the five fired a shot, they can be held responsible for the fatality under Illinois law.