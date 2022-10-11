Police investigate a shooting outside of East High School in Des Moines on Monday, March 7, 2022. From the start, the case stemming from a drive-by shooting death of a 15-year-old boy near a Des Moines high school has been among the most complex prosecutions ever in Iowa’s capital city.
DES MOINES — From the start, the case stemming from a drive-by shooting death of a 15-year-old boy near a Des Moines high school has been among the most complex prosecutions ever in Iowa’s capital city, involving 10 teenagers, six guns and at least 42 fired bullets.
Plea agreements from several defendants have simplified things a bit, but as frequent hearings continue with trials likely beginning in March 2023, the cases remain tangled as attorneys try to shift blame over who fired the shots, who planned the killing and who was just along for the ride.
It all potentially amounts to a series of incredibly complicated trials, said Robert Rigg, a criminal defense lawyer and Drake University law school professor.
“You not only have to worry about what the state is doing, you also have to worry about what the seven other co-defendants are going to do because they could inadvertently get up there and say something very harmful to your case,” Rigg said.
The charges all stem from a day last March when 10 teens ages 14 to 18 climbed into three cars, armed with at least six guns and drove to a neighborhood near East High School. Police say the teens were out to settle a grudge and fired on Jose Lopez, his sister, one of her friends and two other teens standing on a sidewalk nearby.
The gunfire hit Lopez, his sister and their friend, killing Lopez and seriously injuring the girls.
Violent crime involving juvenile offenders is increasing nationally, according to U.S. Department of Justice data. The department’s Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention tracks juvenile offenders and said in its most recent statistical briefing book that known juvenile offenders were involved in about 1,122 murders in the U.S. in 2020, representing about 8% of all known murder offenders.
Des Moines police charged the teens with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder. Eight of the suspects 16 or older were charged as adults, as required by state law for those accused of a forcible felony. The two younger suspects — 14 and 15 — are being prosecuted through the juvenile court system, and if convicted they likely
One difficulty in prosecuting multiple defendants in such a shooting is proving who had a gun and fired it.
Rigg, the Drake law school professor, said he can’t recall another case that started out with eight defendants in a single homicide case. Each defendant adds a different set of facts complicating the trial for prosecutors and making it more difficult to keep it all clear in the minds of jurors.
Instructions the judge must read to jurors will be a nightmare, he said, because each defendant faces multiple charges, and many include lower-level offenses jurors could consider.
“The potential for a mistrial goes up each time you add a defendant and each time you add complicating factors such as evidence of other crimes,” Rigg said.
