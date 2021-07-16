Authorities: Wisconsin gas station shooter killed himself
CALEDONIA, Wis. — A Wisconsin gunman who killed a 22-year-old man who was pumping gas later shot himself in the head after exchanging gunfire with an undercover sheriff’s investigator, authorities said Thursday.
John McCarthy, 32, of Hartland, killed himself after confronting the undercover sheriff’s investigator at another gas station not far away in Caledonia on Tuesday, the state Department of Justice said in revealing new details about the shooting.
The Racine County Sheriff’s Department named McCarthy as the shooter earlier Wednesday. Both McCarthy and the investigator were struck by gunfire before McCarthy fatally shot himself, the justice department said. The investigator, whose name hasn’t been released, is recovering at a Racine hospital from wounds that aren’t considered life-threatening.
Officials have not identified a motive for the shooting.
MUSCATINE, Iowa — Two people from Missouri died when a small plane crashed into a cornfield in eastern Iowa’s Muscatine County, authorities said.
The single-engine Piper went down Wednesday afternoon about 4 miles north of Muscatine, Sheriff Quinn Riess said.
Daniel Slack, 68, and Sharon Slack, 69, of El Dorado Springs, Mo., died in the crash.
The cause of the crash is being investigated.