Wisconsin school security guard fired for repeating racial slur
MADISON, Wis. — A black security guard at a Wisconsin high school who was fired after he says he repeated a racial slur when telling a teen not to use it has filed a grievance seeking his job back.
Madison School District officials have zero tolerance for employees saying racial slurs. But Marlon Anderson said he was just trying to defend himself after a disruptive student unleashed a number of obscenities.
The Wisconsin State Journal reported West High Principal Karen Boran sent an email to families Wednesday afternoon saying that racial slurs are not acceptable in schools, regardless of context or circumstance.
The Madison teachers’ union filed a grievance on behalf of Anderson with the district.
It is unclear whether the student faces disciplinary action.
Family of pregnant woman fatally hit by truck files lawsuit
CHICAGO — The family of a pregnant woman who was fatally hit by a truck in Chicago is suing the driver and his employer.
The wrongful-death lawsuit was filed last week in Cook County on behalf of Elizabeth Boshardy and her mother.
Elizabeth Boshardy, of Chicago, died in September, days after being struck at a crosswalk. Doctors delivered her premature daughter, but she later died .
The complaint names driver Edward J. Metz and Rauch Clay Sales Corp. as defendants. The Chicago Sun-Times reported that the lawsuit seeks more than $200,000 in damages.
A message seeking comment was left Thursday for Rauch Clay Sales Corp. It wasn’t clear if Metz has a listed telephone number.
Governor creates task force on climate change in Wisconsin
MADISON — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has created a task force to develop strategies to deal with climate change in the state.
Evers announced formation of the new group Thursday at the Urban Ecology Center in Milwaukee.
Evers tasked the group to come up with recommendations to mitigate and adapt to the effects of climate change by August.
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes will serve as chairman of the task force that includes Republican and Democratic members of the Legislature and representatives of a broad cross section of the state’s agriculture, energy, business, health, education and environmental interests.
Appeals court to hear arguments over judge-appointment law
DES MOINES — The Iowa Court of Appeals has set a date for arguments in a lawsuit that challenges a law giving the governor more power over the selection of supreme court and appeals court judges.
Chief Judge Thomas Bower said in an order signed last week that the court will hear arguments on Nov. 6.
Lawyer Bob Rush, a former Democratic state senator who is one of the plaintiffs, asked that Gov. Kim Reynolds’ most recent appointment to the court, Judge Julie Schumacher, recuse herself because the validity of her appointment could be affected by the outcome. Bower rejected the recusal request and a request for a full court hearing. He said he and four other judges will hear the case on an expedited basis.