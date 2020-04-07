News in your town

Dubuque City Council agrees to delay Five Flags vote

Southwest Arterial, new U.S. 20 interchange among major Dubuque-area projects

Galena officials consider postponing major infrastructure project due to COVID-19 impacts

2 hospitalized -- 1 airlifted -- after head-on crash in Jo Daviess County

New confirmed COVID-19 cases in Dubuque, Jackson, Jo Daviess, Lafayette counties

Dickeyville seeks federal funding for new industrial park

County officials dole out medical supplies from state stockpile

Organizers cancel annual truck and tractor show in Earlville

Rising Mississippi River expected to crest Tuesday in Dubuque

River museum adds webcams -- including otter views -- during self isolation

Police: Dubuque man brandished 2 knives at ex

Dyersville's Toys for the Needy suspends donations

Lancaster theater appeals to council for rent waiver

Through traffic prohibited on stretch of U.S. 52 near Holy Cross

Cascade Food Pantry extends hours

NW Illinois economic development agency to host meeting on COVID-19 resources

Crawford County Emergency Management seeks masks

Iowa health officials issue guidelines for drive-up worship services

Mobile food pantry to make Platteville stop for people in need

Cascade cancels spring cleanup day due to coronavirus pandemic

British canceled, Masters to November in major rescheduling

Boys prep basketball: Cascade’s Brindle stepping away

Western Dubuque girls bowling coach retires

Prep athletics: Iowa aims for shortened spring seasons, June state tournaments

From law to lit: Writer with local roots pens new novel

Ask Amy: Canine custody keeps former spouses in doghouse

Audio reviews

Television Q&A

Cal Thomas: Save the media!

Letter: Acts of kindness shine in dark times

Letter: Hanson highlights leadership in crisis

YOUR HOROSCOPE: April 7

NFL going with virtual format for upcoming draft

Work starts in Montana on disputed Canada-US oil pipeline

Supreme Court sides with older federal employees

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: How your gut health influences your risk for Type 2 diabetes

Almanac

Federal Reserve to boost small business lending efforts

Local markets

Iowa/Wisconsin/Illinois news in brief

Catch this week's supermoon, biggest and brightest of year