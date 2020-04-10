Guard accidentally shoots teen, himself on Chicago train
CHICAGO — A security guard and a 16-year-old girl were shot and wounded on a Chicago Transit Authority train early Thursday when the guard’s gun accidentally discharged, striking both of them, police said.
The guard had approached the girl, who Chicago police said was “causing a disturbance” about 4 a.m. on a CTA Red Line train, when they got into a minor physical altercation that caused the gun the man was carrying in his pocket to fire.
The resulting gunshot struck the guard in the leg and grazed the teen’s stomach, police said. Both of them were taken to the Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.
Police detectives were continuing to investigate the shooting, which happened in Chicago’s Lake View neighborhood.
State agents investigate deadly police pursuit in Kenosha
KENOSHA, Wis. — A police pursuit in Kenosha has ended with a deadly crash.
Officers were responding to reports of a shooting Wednesday when they spotted a vehicle believed to be the suspect’s, according to police. The driver sped away and a pursuit began.
WITI-TV reported the suspect vehicle was traveling northbound on Sheridan Road at Hwy 158 when it collided with another vehicle.
The driver of the suspect vehicle died at the scene. No officers or others were injured.
The Kenosha officers involved in the incident are on administrative leave per department policy. The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the review.