Police: Woman planned to kill 3 kids with carbon dioxide
O’FALLON, Ill. — A southern Illinois woman is facing charges she planned to kill her three young children with carbon dioxide, authorities said.
Emily C. Sparks, 29, of O’Fallon, is being held in the St. Clair County Jail on three counts of attempted murder, the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s office said.
Her two sons and daughter, ages 3, 5 and 7, are being cared for by relatives, O’Fallon police Lt. Nicholas Schmidt said.
Police received a tip that Sparks had planned to kill her children Dec. 4 and learned that Sparks had purchased a canister of carbon dioxide, Schmidt said.
“She was going to open the canister of carbon dioxide inside the closed passenger compartment of the vehicle with her three children inside,” said Schmidt, the lead investigator in the case.
Sparks had planned to kill herself with the children, but changed her mind at the last minute, Schmidt said.
A message seeking comment was left for Sparks’ attorney Wednesday.
Snowmobiler killed in Ozaukee County
FREDONIA, Wis. — A snowmobiler has died in a collision with a truck as he crossed a highway in Ozaukee County.
Sheriff’s officials said 51-year-old William Redmond, of Fredonia, was crossing Highway 57 about 7 p.m. Tuesday when the collision occurred.
Redmond was thrown from the snowmobile and pronounced dead at the scene.
The truck was being driven by a 35-year-old woman from Illinois. The accident closed northbound lanes for about three hours.
Police: Man’s body was found frozen in West Des Moines ditch
WEST DES MOINES — A man’s body was found frozen in ice in a West Des Moines ditch, police said.
A surveyor called police around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday to report the body was discovered along a road that runs parallel to Interstate 80. The body is that of a middle-age man, police said. His name hasn’t been released.
“At this point we really know nothing. We are treating this as a crime scene,” West Des Moines Sgt. Dan Wade told The Des Moines Register. He said the body was still frozen in ice on Tuesday afternoon.
No arrests have been reported.