Iowa sheriff urges closure of slaughterhouse due to virus
WATERLOO, Iowa — An Iowa sheriff is urging Tyson Foods to temporarily shut down its plant in Waterloo as coronavirus cases spike in Black Hawk County.
Sheriff Tony Thompson said he’s concerned that COVID-19 will overrun his community even more if the Tyson Foods plant doesn’t take proper precautions, including temporarily shutting down the Waterloo plant, the Des Moines Register reports.
“I think we need a hard boot, reset on that plant,” Thompson said. “I think we need to be able to sort out and cull the herd between the haves and the have-nots there. I think we need to deep-clean that facility and I think we need to restart that plant on a clean slate.”
His comments came shortly before Gov. Kim Reynolds announced that 138 people had tested positive for the virus and one person has died with the virus in Black Hawk County.
Coronavirus claims life of 3rd Chicago police officer
CHICAGO — A third Chicago Police officer has died from complications of the coronavirus, the department said on Friday.
Department spokesman Tom Ahern said Officer Ronald Newman, 59, died early Friday.
According to Ahern, Newman was a decorated officer, having received 137 awards in his 19 years on the force. He said Newman spent the bulk of his career in the department’s 4th District on the city’s South Side.
He said Newman is survived by his wife, who is a civilian police department employee, an adult son and an adult stepdaughter.
Ahern did not immediately know when Newman tested positive. His death comes one week after the April 10 death of 56-year-old Sgt. Cliff Martin. On April 2, 50-year-old Officer Marco DiFranco became the first officer in the department to die after testing positive for the virus.
64 workers at Iowa City hospital positive for COVID-19
IOWA CITY — More than 60 employees at the University of Iowa Health Care campus in Iowa City have tested positive for COVID-19, hospital administrators acknowledged.
Of the 64 employees infected to date, four tested positive Thursday, The Gazette of Cedar Rapids reported.
UI Hospitals and Clinics CEO Suresh Gunasekeran insisted the outbreak was not due to a failure in the hospital’s personal protective equipment strategy.
“When our employees have worn (personal protective equipment) with known COVID-positive patients, we are not aware of any transmission,” Gunasekeran said.
But he conceded that administrators don’t know how or where all the employees were exposed.
“It’s been so prevalent in different parts of the community that we’re just unclear,” he said.
Hospital policy asks employees to notify supervisors if they test positive for the virus or even undergo testing for it. Those who test positive are also asked to call the center before returning to work.
Iowa’s March jobless rate up to 3.7%; April spike expected
DES MOINES — Iowa’s unemployment rate climbed to 3.7% in March as the state began to see the impact of an economic downturn amid efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus, a state agency reported Friday.
Iowa Workforce Development reported the jobless rate increased from 2.8% in February.
Despite the jump in the unemployment rate, officials said the March rate only reflects the beginning of the economic slowdown. A more accurate picture of unemployment is expected next month when April figures are released.
The U.S. unemployment rate for March was 4.4%.