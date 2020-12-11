Trial again delayed for suspect in death of Mollie Tibbetts
MONTEZUMA, Iowa — The trial of a man charged in the killing of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts has again been delayed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 25, was supposed to stand trial on a charge of first-degree murder beginning Jan. 25, the Des Moines Register reported. But the Iowa Supreme Court in November ordered that all trials in the state be put on hold until Feb. 1 as virus cases have soared.
On Wednesday, court officials rescheduled Rivera’s trial to May 17.
Investigators say Rivera stalked Tibbetts while she was out for a run in Brooklyn, Iowa, and stabbed her to death. Tibbetts, 20, disappeared on July 18, 2018. After a massive police and volunteer effort to find her, authorities say, Bahena Rivera led them to her body.
His trial was moved out of Poweshiek County, where Tibbetts was killed, because of pretrial publicity. Rivera instead will be tried in Scott County.
Police investigate homicide in Sioux City apartment
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Police have identified a man whose body was found last week inside a Sioux City apartment used by transients.
The body of Daniel Harden, 61, was found Dec. 1 inside the apartment building, the Sioux City Journal reported. An autopsy used to identify the body ruled Harden’s death as a homicide. Investigators have said Harden appeared to have been beaten and had likely been dead for about a week when his body was found.
No arrests had been reported by Thursday, and police have not said they have any leads on a suspect. Harden’s death marked Sioux City’s fifth homicide for the year.
The apartment is part of a complex where 33-year-old Solomon Blackbird was shot on Nov. 1. He later died. Police have said the two deaths did not appear to be related.