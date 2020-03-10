Woman accused of helping husband flee arrested at U.S. border
SIDNEY, Iowa — The wife of a man accused of pushing his wife’s alleged lover off of a grain bin in southwest Iowa has been arrested trying to return from Mexico, authorities said.
Anahi Andrade, 27, was taken into custody in Texas and returned to the Fremont County Jail in Sidney, Iowa, authorities said. She’s charged with aiding and abetting her husband’s flight to avoid prosecution.
That’s one charge against her husband, Pedro Andrade, 37. He’s also charged with attempted murder and willful injury.
Snowmobile crash kills man in Wisconsin
ANTIGO, Wis. — A 61-year-old man died in a snowmobile crash in northern Wisconsin, authorities said.
Officers from the Langlade County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash around 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the Township of Upham near Typner Lake Road. Authorities said the victim was operating a snowmobile alone and died at the scene. Authorities were withholding the name of the victim until family was notified.