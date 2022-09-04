Man dies in shootout with Milwaukee police; bystander hurt
MILWAUKEE — A man was killed by Milwaukee officers after he led them on a chase into a busy downtown bar district, then got out of his vehicle and opened fire on them, police said.
One bystander, a 22-year-old Hudson woman, was hit by gunfire in the Friday night shootout, police said. It was not immediately clear if she was shot by police or by the man; police said her injuries were not life-threatening.
Police said the 47-year-old Milwaukee man was wanted in a homicide and police had tried to apprehend him shortly before 11 p.m. Friday when he fled. When the chase ended downtown, police said, the man got out of his vehicle and “fired several shots at officers.” Several officers shot back, killing him, police said.
A video circulating on social media shows at least five police cars chasing a pickup truck before multiple shots are heard. In another video, multiple people can be seen standing on the sidewalk as police cars drive by with lights and sirens, then they scatter as gunshots ring out.
Police have not released the names of the man or the injured bystander, who they say was not involved. The eight officers involved have been placed on administrative duty, as is routine in police shootings. The Oak Creek Police Department will investigate.
SPARTA, Wis. — A Wisconsin man has been found guilty of killing his stepgrandfather with an ax and severely injuring two others.
The jury in Monroe County Circuit Court on Thursday convicted Thomas Aspseter, 38, of first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, and two counts of aggravated battery involving a dangerous weapon.
Eighty-seven-year-old Bernard Waite was killed in the June 2021 attack at his home in Sparta that also wounded Waite’s brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Margaret Waite, of Exeland.
Authorities say Aspseter had previously lived in Waite’s home, but had been asked to leave. A criminal complaint said the Waites returned to the home after a trip to Waukesha and found Aspseter on the property.
Bernard Waite again told Aspseter to leave and the attack took place a short time later.
According to the complaint, Aspseter shot himself in the throat with a rifle after the attack, called 911 and confessed to killing Waite.
A date for Aspseter’s sentencing has not been set yet.
