St. Croix Falls police fatally shoot man
Police in western Wisconsin fatally shot a man who rushed at officers with a knife on Saturday night, according to the St. Croix Falls Police Department.
Officers were responding to a 911 call for a woman in distress at a motel near the Wisconsin-Minnesota border, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported. As officers arrived at the motel room, a man came out wielding a knife and rushed at an officer, police said.
A police officer shot the man, who died at the scene. Police then located a woman in the motel room with stab wounds to her chest and neck. Police said she was taken to the hospital, but did not give an update on her condition. Police have not released their identities.
Bail set after bicyclist killed in crash
ST. CHARLES, Ill. — Bail has been set at $1 million for a suburban Chicago man who authorities say was fleeing the scene of an accident when his car hit two bicyclists, killing one person and injuring another.
Kane County prosecutors charged 28-year-old Lance C. Neal, of Elgin, last month with reckless homicide, aggravated fleeing a police officer, failure to report an accident or death and driving without insurance. They say Neal lost control and hit the two bicyclists before fleeing on foot. One of the victims, Sandra E. Sampey, 52, of Bartlett, was pronounced dead at a hospital.
One dead after shooting in Racine
A man died in a Saturday night shooting, the Racine, Wis., Police Department reported. Police officers responding to a call for a shooting in northern Racine found a man dead with a gunshot wound. Officers have arrested a man suspected in the shooting. Their identities were not released.