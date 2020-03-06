Prosecutors dropping case against mother of slain teen
CHICAGO — Prosecutors are dropping charges against a woman who was arrested at a hospital after her teenage daughter was fatally shot at a Chicago convenience store.
The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office said Wednesday that it was seeking to dismiss misdemeanor charges of battery and resisting a police officer against 35-year-old Nyisha Beemon. She was arrested Feb. 25 after she allegedly pushed a police officer from behind, grabbed his vest and kicked him while officers were trying to clear a hospital emergency room following the fatal shooting of her 18-year-old daughter, Jaya Beemon.
“Until recently, the State’s Attorney was unfamiliar with this matter as the charges — like all misdemeanor offenses — were filed directly by police without our review,” Aviva Bowen, a spokeswoman for the prosecutor’s office, said in a statement. “Upon reviewing the facts and evidence, we determined the case should not be pursued and are moving to quickly dismiss the charges, so that a grieving mother can mourn the loss of her daughter in peace.”
Jaya Beemon, a nursing student, was buying snacks at a South Side convenience store when three people opened fire into the store, killing her and wounding four other people, according to police. A $12,000 reward has been offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the shooters.
Evers signs bill creating 12 new circuit court branches
MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers signed a bill Thursday that creates 12 new circuit court branches in Wisconsin over the next three years, a move aimed to help address backlogs.
Four new branches will be created in each of the next three years, starting in 2021, the first expansion of Wisconsin’s court system since 2010. The director of state courts, Randy Koschnick, will assign the new judges based on need across the state. A county would have to pass a resolution in support of adding a court in order to get one.
The first four new judges would be elected in the spring of 2021 and take the bench in August of that year.
Wisconsin Supreme Court Chief Justice Patience Roggensack praised the new law, saying the additional judges will help resolve lawsuits more quickly.