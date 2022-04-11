NIAGARA, Wis. — Authorities say that two people were seriously injured in a home explosion Sunday morning in Niagara, located on the Michigan border in northern Marinette County.
The blast was reported shortly before 9 a.m. and was heard by people several miles away, WLUC-TV reported.
A couple in their 50s was inside the season residence when the explosion happened. They were transported to a hospital with serious injuries, authorities said.
Officials suspect a propane furnace caused the explosion.
CHICAGO — A young girl and a police sergeant were among several people injured when a car sped away from a police traffic stop in downtown Chicago, dragging the officer and swerving into people crossing the street.
The driver had been stopped about 8 p.m. Saturday a few blocks north of the Chicago River but refused to leave the car and sped off, police spokeswoman Officer Michelle Tannehill said.
Two women and the child were taken to hospitals in good or fair condition, authorities said.
The officer was taken to a hospital by police with non-life-threatening injuries, Tannehill said. The driver who fled was not immediately found.
Witnesses described the driver taking off in a busy area.
“He hit a lady, she flew in the air, like crazy, and the officer was holding on to the door,” said Joshua Schaffer. “It happened in a matter of like 10 seconds.”
MILWAUKEE — A prominent Milwaukee activist known for his protests against police brutality that started with the killing of George Floyd has been found guilty of first-degree robbery in Kentucky.
Khalil Coleman was arrested in Elsmere, Ky., in February 2021 after authorities said he was part of a group that tried to rob a drug house.
Coleman, 36, has denied committing a crime.
In addition to the conviction, he was found not guilty Friday on a separate charge of unlawful transaction with a minor, the Journal Sentinel reported.
Coleman faces up to 20 years in prison. A sentencing date has not been scheduled.
Coleman was a leader of marches in Milwaukee during the summer of 2020, after Floyd was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis. It sparked protests around the world as part of a reckoning over racial injustice.
MILWAUKEE — A bicyclist convicted of killing an immigration lawyer who confronted him after a road rage incident in downtown Milwaukee has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Theodore Edgecomb, 32, fatally shot Jason Cleereman, 54, as he walked quickly toward Edgecomb on the Holton Street bridge the night of Sept. 22, 2020.
The Journal Sentinel reported that moments before the shooting, Edgecomb had punched Cleereman in the face as Cleereman and his wife were stopped at a light in the car she was driving.
Edgecomb testified the car had struck him on his bike along Brady Street a few blocks back, and that Cleereman yelled at him using a racial slur.
After the shooting, Edgecomb fled the state and was arrested about six months later in Kentucky.