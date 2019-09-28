News in your town

'They were inseparable:' Benefit today to support family of slain East Dubuque woman

Schools using yoga to help children learn about understanding and regulating their emotions

Police ID person seriously injured in crash in downtown Dubuque

Sentencing hearing set for Earlville man who killed wife with corn rake

'We got our message out:' 150 attend Dubuque’s Climate Strike and Rally

Dyersville bridge to close for walkway work

Helicopters to inspect high-voltage transmission structures in tri-state area

Financial assistance available to Grant County residents impacted by flooding

Local & area roundup: Mustangs fall just short to Tigers

29th annual quilt show set for Sinsinawa

Ask Amy: The kids are ungrateful, so why keep giving?

Singer, songwriter to perform at Sinsinawa Oct. 4

Nessan: Love is the greatest truth

Taizé prayer gathering set for Oct. 3

Spiritual Life: Re-frame the picture and focus on what’s meaningful in life

They’re big, furry and wreaking havoc in California

OPINION: American voters, not Congress, will render final verdict on Trump

Hope of coming back to shuttered GM plant fades for workers

Letter: TH needs brush-up on Michigan geography

YOUR HOROSCOPE: September 28

Local & area roundup:

NFL: Eagles pick off Rodgers' late pass, beat Packers

Heralded Packers defense falters in 34-27 loss to Eagles

Wisconsin lawmaker calls on governor to move congressional special election

Dallas cop says she wishes neighbor had killed her instead

No. 14 Iowa hosts MTSU, seeking 1st 4-0 start since '15

Pakistan PM warns of 'bloodbath' in Kashmir; India PM silent

Ukraine's prosecutor says no probe into Biden

Consumer spending rises just 0.1% in August

Taylor Swift, Lizzo, BTS to perform on Jingle Ball tour

Almanac

Sports in brief: Gabriel ruled out for Bears

Nation news in brief

Judge blocks Trump rules for detained migrant kids

What's happening

White House attorneys directed sealing of phone transcript

Man's loyalty to dog defies rare illness