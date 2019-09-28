Man suspected in fatal hit-and-run arrested in Chicago
CLINTON, Iowa — A man suspected of driving a car that fatally struck a pedestrian in the eastern Iowa city of Clinton has been arrested in Chicago.
Clinton police say 28-year-old Eddie Crout Jr. was arrested Thursday on a warrant charging vehicular homicide. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney.
Police said 42-year-old Emiliano Barrios was struck and killed Aug. 30 while crossing a neighborhood street. Authorities said the fleeing vehicle crashed into a tree.
JOLIET, Ill. — Police say at least six people have died of likely drug overdoses since Sunday in the Joliet area.
The Herald-News reported that a 57-year-old man was found dead Thursday in a Joliet hotel, 14 hours after a 60-year-old man was found dead in a home. Autopsies are planned, although investigators believe cocaine laced with fentanyl is the cause, based on the discovery of drug residue.
Joliet Police Chief Al Roechner said people using illegal drugs “never know what is truly in them.” He said addicts need to seek help. Police are trying to learn the source of the drugs.
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — An employee of a metal supply company has died after apparently being caught in machinery at a suburban Chicago plant.
The Cook County medical examiner’s office said 26-year-old Adrian Gomez, of Crystal Lake, was pronounced dead Thursday at EMJ Metals in Schaumburg.
A representative of the company didn’t immediately comment on the death.
Schaumburg police have started an investigation, and the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration said it’s also investigating the apparent accident.
KENOSHA, Wis. — A preliminary hearing for two Wisconsin brothers accused of running an illegal operation to manufacture vaping cartridges with THC oil has shed new light on how authorities cracked the case.
Detectives testified during Thursday’s hearing in Kenosha that they busted a man selling the illegal cartridges in Waukesha. He then became a confidential informant and led them to 20-year-old Tyler Huffhines, the alleged masterminded.
His 23-year-old brother, Jacob Huffhines, is also charged in the case. Their arrests this month came as authorities investigate hundreds of cases of a severe lung disease linked to vaping. No illnesses have been tied to the operation.
A judge ruled there was probable cause to bind the Huffhines brothers over for trial.
The brothers are expected to enter pleas at their next hearing Oct. 23.