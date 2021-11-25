Sorry, an error occurred.
DES MOINES — A 17-year-old suspect is now charged with first-degree murder and other crimes in the shooting death of an 18-year-old in Des Moines.
Authorities on Tuesday announced the charges against Quarian Deonte Moore.
He was arrested Nov. 18 on several warrants unrelated to the killing. Police say further investigation led to the charges in the Nov. 14 shooting death of Dean Titus Deng, of Des Moines.
Deng was found in a vehicle with a gunshot injury and died at a hospital. A second person was treated for a minor gunshot injury.
CHICAGO — The death of 3-year-old boy who died after plunging from the 17th-floor window of a Chicago apartment building is being investigated by police and child welfare officials.
The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the boy Wednesday as Lamar Roach Jr., of Chicago, and said an autopsy would be conducted today.
Chicago police said the boy might have pushed out a screen in the window Tuesday night before he fell from the 17th-floor apartment on the city’s Near North Side.
The Associated Press