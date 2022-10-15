Sandra Kolalou, 36, was ordered held without bond Thursday, with Cook County Circuit Judge Kelly McCarthy saying the defendant poses a “real and present threat.”
Kolalou was charged with first-degree murder in the killing of her landlady, Frances Walker. She also faces a felony charge of concealing a homicidal death, and a misdemeanor count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a 24-year-old truck driver, court documents say.
Some tenants received confusing text messages from Walker’s phone, prosecutors said. The messages stated that Kolalou would care for Walker’s dog and anyone who was moving out should give Kolalou their keys, prosecutors said.
“Other tenants heard loud bangs and the victim and the defendant arguing on the first floor,” said Assistant State’s Attorney Anne McCord Rodgers. “The basement tenant heard the defendant screaming and what sounded like a dish breaking.” Walker’s phone was later found in Kolalou’s bedroom, prosecutors said.
Wisconsin deputy fatally shoots person outside Windsor hotel
VILLAGE OF WINDSOR, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating a fatal shooting by a Dane County sheriff’s deputy outside a hotel north of Madison.
According to the DOJ, the deputy made contact with a vehicle in the parking lot of the Super 8 in the Village of Windsor on Thursday evening.
Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said the deputy was involved in a “critical incident” that caused the deputy to shoot, striking a person.
DOJ and Barrett did not say what led the deputy to use deadly force against the individual who was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.