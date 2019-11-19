News in your town

Most Read

Most Recent

Local student set to ‘crash’ Macy’s parade

Prosecutor clears Iowa officer who shot woman

What to watch on Day 3 of public Trump impeachment hearings

Baby Shark Live! coming to Dubuque

Lafayette County lands $240,000 for OWI court

Dubuque council votes on smart meters, ambulance service letter, Port of Dubuque development

East Dubuque woman accused of human trafficking accepts plea deal, gets probation

2 more local school threats put protocol to test

Special election: Citizen petition means Peosta voters will choose next mayor

2 new members immediately join Elkader City Council

Grant County OKs $15,000 sale of 5th parcel to Kwik Trip

2 hurt in 2-vehicle crash in Dubuque

In Dubuque, state workforce leaders tout programs to employers, educators

New owner takes helm of Manchester quilt shop

Country artist that notched 1st No. 1 last month coming to Dubuque

West Delaware High School yearbook honored by state association

1 injured in crash in rural Platteville

1 injured in Lafayette County crash

Bill would permit registration fee for animal-drawn vehicles

Blighted property in Prairie du Chien receives environmental cleanup grant

New undergarments collection drive this week in Maquoketa

Committee to recommend 8,000-square-foot library in Cascade

Time capsule from former power plant unsealed in Cassville

Community Thanksgiving dinner set for Nov. 28 in Maquoketa

Grant Regional Health Center to host open house

Galena Food Pantry holding fundraising half-marathon

Galena library to hold furniture auction

State grant helps provide child safety seats to low-income Grant County families

Cascade adopts new logo inspired by young resident

Gilligan: Gearing up for Thanksgiving and the sprint to Christmas

Yogurt sales sour as US breakfast culture changes

Baseball: Wahlert junior continues to rise, rated as Class of 2021's top catcher

Prep football: Western Dubuque stays 'humble and hungry' en route to title game

'Dazzle and delight:' Dubuque Symphony Orchestra tunes up classical, contemporary for annual Holiday Concerts

Ask Amy: Family should reunite in small stages

Lit wit: Graphic novels begin to enter mainstream

25 area high school students to participate in Iowa All-State Music Festival

Eagle Ridge honored with hotel gold award

Nativities featured at Sinsinawa Art Gallery

College roundup: Clarke lands 5 on all-Heart Conference football team

Bears’ Nagy: Trubisky lifted because of hip pain

Goldberg: Republicans’ impeachment strategy a tribute to Jackson Pollock

Dallas Morning News: Is federal bureaucracy thwarting prison reform?

YOUR HOROSCOPE: November 19

New albums

Buttigieg touts military service, wary of overstating role

Births

Ford Mustang SUV starts a blitz of new electric vehicles