Man dressed as Chicago officer robs currency exchange store
CHICAGO — Authorities say a man dressed as a Chicago police officer robbed a currency exchange after barging into the store and telling an employee he was armed.
Chicago police say the man entered the store Monday night in the city’s Streeterville neighborhood wearing a Chicago Police Department uniform, including a baseball cap, long-sleeve button-up shirt and reflective vest. He was also wearing a surgical mask.
Police say the man approached a 22-year-old woman who worked at the store, implied that he had a gun and announced that it was a robbery.
The woman gave the robber an unknown amount of cash inside a bag, and the man fled.
Police were searching for the robbery suspect.
Northern Illinois man convicted of torturing puppy
WINTHROP HARBOR, Ill. — A northern Illinois man who sent a video to a woman that appears to show him choke a puppy has been convicted of felony animal torture.
Lake County Circuit Judge Victoria Rossetti found Robert Ehrhardt, of Winthrop Harbor, guilty Monday of one animal torture count and acquitted him of two other counts. Ehrhardt faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison.
The Lake County Sun reported that the judge watched three videos Ehrhardt sent the woman with whom he had once been in a relationship. In one he said that the puppy should “tell Mommy you can’t breathe” as he appeared to tightly grip its throat.