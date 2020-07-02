Police arrest protesters at Iowa Capitol after confrontation
DES MOINES — A protest to persuade Gov. Kim Reynolds to restore voting rights to felons turned violent Wednesday during a confrontation between law enforcement officers and some protesters.
The confrontation escalated when police tried to take activists who had been arrested inside the Capitol outside to be taken away.
KCCI reports video showed Iowa State Patrol troopers taking some protesters to the ground while others tried to pull authorities off of them. Des Moines police responded and more arrests were made. Police also used pepper spray to disperse the crowd, KCCI reporpted.
It was not immediately clear how many people were arrested of if there were any injuries.
Man found dead in lagoon suspect in shooting
MONONA, Wis. — A man found dead in a lagoon in a Madison suburb after a weekend police chase was wanted in a shooting that injured two people in April.
The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man whose body was found Monday in a Monona lagoon as Rodney Freeman Jr., 21, of Madison. Preliminary autopsy results confirmed Freeman’s death was consistent with drowning, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.
Officers began chasing the vehicle Saturday after suspecting it was connected to some violent crimes in Madison. The vehicle crashed into trees and the driver fled on foot. Officers used a tracking dog to help find the driver, but failed to do so Saturday.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating Freeman’s death as an officer-involved death.
Vandals damage gravestones in Waterloo
WATERLOO — Police in Waterloo are investigating after dozens of gravestones were damaged in a late-night vandalism spree.
Up to 50 gravestones were toppled or moved at Elmwood Cemetery sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning, cemetery manager Joe Fox told the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier.