Report: Ex-gaming board chair broke law with political funding
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The former chairman of the Illinois Gaming Board allegedly engaged in prohibited political activity while heading the agency that regulates gambling.
In a May 31 report released Wednesday, the Office of Executive Inspector General said Don Tracy made “loans and contributions either directly, or through his wife, to political committees” in violation of state law.
Tracy was named the Gaming Board’s chairman by former Gov. Bruce Rauner in 2015. Tracy, whose term was to end July 1, resigned in mid-June. The Springfield lawyer told the Chicago Tribune the report was “baseless speculation.”
Community mourns deaths of 2 teens
CLAYTON, Wis. — A western Wisconsin community is mourning the deaths of two teenagers killed in a crash with a semi.
Polk County sheriff’s officials have identified the victims as Michael Magnuson and Grace Schradle, both 16 and from rural Clayton.
Authorities said their vehicle collided with a semi at a Clear Lake intersection Monday afternoon.
Clayton School District Administrator Ed Cerney said the district is doing all it can to support the students and staff and that he’s grateful for the care shown to the teens’ families.
Man fatally shoots brother while hunting
REESEVILLE, Wis. — State and local authorities are investigating a hunting fatality in Dodge County.
A 61-year-old man told investigators he accidentally shot and killed his 65-year-old brother while they were squirrel hunting on state-owned land in Reeseville on Tuesday.
Dodge County sheriff’s deputies are assisting the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources with the death investigation.