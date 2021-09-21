Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
URBANDALE — A bicyclist is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Urbandale.
Eric C. Lindberg, 55, of Des Moines, was riding on Meredith Drive around 7:15 a.m. Sunday when he was hit.
Police say the accident remains under investigation. No charges have been filed.
The Associated Press