Victims of house fire that killed 4 in Wisconsin identified
OCONTO, Wis. — Authorities released the names of a woman and her three children who died in a house fire last week in northeastern Wisconsin.
Firefighters responded to the house in Oconto just before 3 a.m. Friday, but emergency crews arrived to find the house engulfed in flames. It was several hours before fire crews could go inside because the house was so unstable.
WLUK-TV reported Monday that the victims were identified as Katherine DeCoursin, 35, and her children, Jeri Schroeder, 15, Dalton Schroeder, 13, and Nicholas DeCoursin Jr., 11.
The fire’s cause remains under investigation.
Officer charged with DUI after fatal crash
JOLIET, Ill. — A suburban Chicago police officer has been charged with driving under the influence after she was involved in a traffic crash in which another police officer riding with her was killed.
Joliet Police Officer Erin Zilka, 35, was driving on Interstate 55 early Sunday in Will County when her vehicle slammed into the back of a truck that had been involved in a traffic collision a short time earlier.
Riding with Zilka was 33-year-old Berwyn Police Officer Charles Schauer. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Illinois State Police, which is investigating the crash, said that Zilka was charged with drunken driving. In a statement, the Joliet Police Department said it had launched an internal investigation.
Gov. Pritzker signs ‘License to Work Act’
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed a law that eliminates driver’s license suspensions for most non-moving violations.
The Democrat signed the “License to Work Act” last week. It takes effect July.
Prizter says it will allow tens of thousands of motorists to have driving privileges reinstated. That means more people will be able to work
“Illinois now recognizes the fact that suspending licenses for having too many unpaid tickets, fines, and fees doesn’t necessarily make a person pay the bill, but it does mean that people don’t have a way to pay,” Pritzker said.
He said license suspensions are too harsh a penalty for “a practice that reinforces cycles of instability.”
Authorities suspend yearly more than 50,000 licenses belonging to people who can’t afford to pay tickets, fines and fees.
Police: Madison victim apparently targeted
MADISON, Wis. — The man who was fatally shot at a Madison apartment over the weekend was apparently targeted by the person who killed him, according to investigators.
No motive or suspect have been identified. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday identified the victim as 20-year-old Antonio Stidhum, of Chicago.
Officers went to the scene Saturday afternoon after someone in the apartment building reported gunshots, according to the State Journal.
Police spokesman Joel DeSpain said officers found the victim with several gunshot wounds. The victim was the only person in the apartment, DeSpain said.
The primary tenant of the apartment where the fatal shooting took place, a woman, has been cooperating with police, he said.
A couple of the gunshots strayed into an adjoining apartment that was occupied at the time, DeSpain said, but no one was injured.
Death of Chicago man classified as homicide
CHICAGO — Authorities have classified as a homicide the recent death of a Chicago man, a decade after he was shot multiple times on the city’s West Side.
According to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office, an autopsy conducted on Sunday on the remains of 41-year-old Marco Rainge, who died Jan. 14, found his death was the result of complications of gunshot wounds that he suffered Oct. 12, 2010.
The Chicago Police Department said on Monday morning that the original aggravated battery investigation has been changed to a homicide investigation. No arrests were made at the time of the shooting.