IOWA CITY — A plan to create an Iowa- specific model to forecast the coronavirus pandemic could take weeks to complete, and any finished product might not ultimately guide the state’s decision-making, a top health official said Monday.
Iowa Department of Public Health deputy director Sarah Reisetter said her agency has yet to share its data on COVID-19 patients with the university hired to create a model but planned to do so soon.
A contract first reported Monday by The Associated Press calls for the University of Iowa College of Public Health to create a model within two weeks of receiving the state’s data, or on another mutually agreed upon schedule. The contract wasn’t finalized until April 7, a month after Iowa’s first coronavirus cases were confirmed.
Reisetter said her agency needed to provide a “sufficient baseline of data” for any model to be informative. She noted previously that making projections could be difficult given the limited amount of coronavirus testing in Iowa to date.
Reisetter said that having forecasts may be helpful as the pandemic continues. But she said the state intends to keep making decisions about mitigation strategies “based on what’s actually happening here,” looking at existing infections, hospitalizations and deaths.
The contract calls for a model that will predict the number, severity and timing of future infections, hospitalizations and deaths. The model would be modified to predict how shifts in strategies, such as a stay-at-home order, might change public health outcomes.
The contract says the model is intended for use by the department “internally with other state agencies to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.” It bars the university from publishing any findings before April 2021 unless approved by the state epidemiologist.
Gov. Kim Reynolds said she will keep Iowa residents informed and that any projections would be released at some point. But she noted that some national models have fluctuated wildly and that they are all based on assumptions that can be flawed.
The number of cases is expected to peak later this month, and it’s unclear whether any Iowa-specific model will be completed before then.
Instead of basing decisions on estimates of how the virus might spread, Iowa officials have responded to the outbreak largely by tracking outcomes. They also track data showing hospitals currently have enough beds and ventilators to treat patients.
The governor has argued the data support her refusal to issue a stay-at-home order since she closed schools and some businesses nearly a month ago. Critics say Iowa’s metrics are arbitrary and backward-looking.
On Monday, Iowa reported a total of 1,710 infections tied to the pandemic, with most of the 43 deaths coming from outbreaks at nursing homes.
A Davenport nursing home said Monday that two employees and one resident have tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Kahl Home said in a statement that additional employees and residents have reported symptoms but none have so far tested positive. Two employees are awaiting results.
The home said 10 residents have tested negative for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus.
The Iowa Department of Public Health has publicly confirmed three outbreaks at the state’s 440 long-term care facilities. The cases at the Kahl Home would not be considered an outbreak under the state’s definition, which requires three residents to test positive.