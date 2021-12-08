DES MOINES — A suspect died and an officer chasing him across a Des Moines street was injured when both were hit by a car, police said.
The incident began Monday night when the officer spotted a van driving in reverse on a city street, then pull into a parking lot, police said in a news release. Police said the officer stopped and questioned the van’s driver, who reportedly gave a false name and then fled on foot. The officer gave chase, and a struggle between the two men occurred, investigators believe.
The crash happened just before 8 p.m. Monday after the officer radioed for help, saying he was involved in a violent encounter with a suspect. Police said that about a minute after that call, emergency dispatchers began receiving calls that an officer and a man he was chasing had been hit by a car. The 31-year-old suspect died. The 48-year-old officer remained hospitalized Tuesday.
Police did not immediately release the name of the man killed or the officer. No charges against the car’s driver are expected.
MILWAUKEE — Eleven students from a private Milwaukee school were taken to the hospital after a chlorine buildup in the pool area caused air quality to deteriorate.
Fire officials said the children from St. Augustine Preparatory Academy were treated for breathing problems at Children’s Hospital Wisconsin Monday. Battalion Chief Andrew Hargarten said the students were participating in a swimming class when the air quality rapidly changed. School officials said a mechanical failure in the pool caused excess chlorine to be released.
Neither the hospital nor the school released the ages of the children or their conditions. A hazmat team responded to the school.