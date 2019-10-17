News in your town

Decades later, mining leaves lasting residue -- and possible risks -- in SW Wisconsin

On opening day of trial, judge calls conditions at Manchester zoo 'deplorable'

Video: Dubuque man said 'I need to go to hospital' less than 2 hours before in-custody death

Lt. governor checks out Cascade rehab project in tour of rural Iowa

Presidential candidate Harris hones in on health care during tour, town hall in Dubuque

Former CEO accused of stealing more than $100,000 from Manchester hospital pleads guilty

Police: Dubuque man sets door on fire after locking himself out with child inside

Election preview: 4 candidates squaring off in 2 contested races for Maquoketa City Council

Throwback Thursday: Dubuquer makes Johnny Cash connection at 1979 concert