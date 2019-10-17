Lawsuit: Child welfare workers ignored abuse
CHICAGO — The estate of the 5-year-old northern Illinois boy who was beaten to death and buried in a shallow grave this year has filed a lawsuit contending that two state child welfare workers ignored clear signs that the boy was being abused months before his death.
The federal lawsuit filed Wednesday asserts that Department of Child and Family Services worker Carlos Acosta and his supervisor, Andrew R. Polovin, either didn’t investigate allegations that Andrew “AJ” Freund had been abused or found such allegations unfounded despite concerns raised by police and others.
In April, AJ’s body was found buried near his family’s Crystal Lake home. His parents, Andrew Freund and Joann Cunningham, were charged with first-degree murder.
Pritzkers report $6 million in income
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Gov. J.B. Pritzker and first lady M.K. Pritzker reported $6.2 million in income last year and paid $216,000 in Illinois taxes.
The Democratic governor and his wife released partial federal and state income tax returns Tuesday. The hotel chain heir and philanthropist is worth $3.4 billion.